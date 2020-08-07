AEW News: WWE Legend Signs Full-Time Contract With Company

In an interview with Daily DDT, Vickie Guerrero revealed that she’s signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE general manager has been working as Nyla Rose’s manager recently, but it was unknown if the angle was short-term. According to Guerrero, however, she’ll be part of the young promotion for the foreseeable future and she’s looking forward to making a big contribution to the product.

“I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just differences of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, ‘I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.'”

Guerrero went on to say that she was convinced to join the company because she has a lot of acquaintances there. She mentioned Cody Rhodes and Dean Malenko among the names who approached her about being a part of the promotion.

According to Guerrero, she “fell in love” with her new employer after collaborating with officials and performers there. She also noted how they “respect” their employees, and that also played a huge part in her decision to return to the wrestling business full-time.

The WWE legend also revealed that she and Rose have really hit it off behind the scenes. In the storylines, Guerrero is trying to guide the heel performer to success in the women’s division, and their chemistry in real-life is supposedly just as strong as it is on television.

Guerrero’s role will presumably see her serve as an on-air talent. While she has competed in matches in the past, her previous promotion her used as an authority figure and manager most of the time. She mostly served as a heel in that company as well, and her “Excuse Me” catchphrase always resulted in boos from the fans.

AEW has brought in other notable personnel from Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment entity in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Zack Ryder and Cameron have appeared on recent episodes of Dynamite. Cameron even worked as Rose’s tag team partner in the current women’s tournament, and Guerrero was at ringside for the bout.

As documented by 411 Mania, Guerrero was cut off by McMahon’s corporation when she got involved with her new gig.