Nadine Leopold Flaunts Spectacular Physique In Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Flintstones Vibe’

Nadine Leopold sizzled in a new Instagram post on Friday, August 7, that had many of her 809,000 followers in awe. The Austrian bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she wore a stylish bikini that put her fit body front and center.

The two-picture slideshow captured Leopold, who is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, posing outside by a stone house. She was on a type of backyard or patio under a wooden structure. In both shots, Leopold placed her left hand against the wall, as she turned her head to the right, looking at a point in the distance. In the first, she placed her right hand on her hip, while the second featured her with her hand covering her mouth.

Leopold sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit that was black with details in matching leopard print against a beige background. The top had a straight-cut design with a black bodice and animal-print sides and straps, which went over her shoulders. The neckline sat low, exposing a bit of her cleavage.

Leopold teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms. She wore the sides pulled up high, baring her hips while allowing her to flaunt her tight stomach and slender midriff. According to the tag, her swimsuit was from Same, a Los Angeles-based brand of homemade beachwear.

Her blond hair was styled down while her bangs were parted in the middle, framing her face.

In the caption, Leopold simply noted that she was giving off “Flintstones vibes.”

The post has attracted more than 8,000 likes and over 80 comments within six hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to share their reaction to the photos, showering Leopold with compliments.

“Yabba Dabba doo,” one user wrote, referencing the show, and included a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Like Wilma? Need a ‘Bone’ scrunchie [silly face] [ROFL emoji] [starry eyes emoji] Bring back the stone age,” replied another fan.

“[Y]our body is so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So beautiful. Simply wonderful. Have a nice weekend, honey,” added a fourth user.

Leopold recently shared another bikini photo to her Instagram feed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The image captured her striking a pose in what looked to be a bathroom. She wore a white two-piece that featured a stylish top with an underwire structure and a straight-cut neckline. It also had medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. The matching bottoms had a V-shaped waistband that allowed Leopold to show off her stomach. She accessorized her ensemble with body jewelry.