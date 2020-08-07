Charly Jordan Celebrates New Single In A Hot Tub While Rocking Tiny Wrap Bikini

Charly Jordan released yet another single on Friday, and she showed fans exactly how she celebrated the accomplishment in a new Instagram post. The babe shared a video of herself standing in a hot tub as she jammed out to her new tune, “Love Sets Me Free.” She wore a minuscule blue bikini that perfectly showcased her backside and left little to the imagination.

Charly rocked a light blue, triangle-shaped top with strings that wrapped around her waist several times. Though she faced away from the camera for much of the clip, fans could see that the open back exposed a bit of her sideboob. Additionally, the top rode up slightly, so her underboob was on display. The strings ran horizontally around her body and hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Charly’s toned back and tummy were on show between the top and and a cheeky pair of matching bottoms. The strings on the sides tied just above her hips and completely exposed her pert derriere.

The model accessorized her outfit with a few gold bracelets and a pair of small earrings. She wore her blond locks down in straight strands.

The video showed Charly moving around in the thigh-high water of the hot tub. According to the post’s geotag, the model was vacationing in Capital Reef Canyon, Utah, which she referred to in the caption as “the middle of nowhere.”

In the background of the clip, a set of stairs led out to a wooden deck. The sun shone directly on Charly and cast a bright aura around her body. When she moved, the sun blinded the camera for a moment.

Charly turned from side to side to show off her body from all angles. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and played with her hair. The babe looked over her shoulder and smiled gently.

The video received more than 135,000 views and nearly 400 comments as fans showered the DJ with praise in the comments section.

“Another banger. you’re really out here crushing it on every front!! Congratulations Charly, you deserve it!” one fan said.

“Beautiful smile. You look absolutely amazing!” another user added.

“Awesome song from an awesome girl,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re forever endlessly beautiful queen,” a fourth person said.

Charly has been on a road trip the last few days with some friends, and she has shared updates from her trip on her account. In another post, she rocked a sports bra and tiny shorts while exploring the Grand Canyon.