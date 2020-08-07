Ashley Iaconetti Spotted At ‘The Bachelorette’ Filming Site With Husband Jared Haibon

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon were photographed holding hands at a Palm Springs, California resort just days before their first wedding anniversary, according to The Daily Mail.

Lovebirds Ashley and Jared were married in Newport, Rhode Island on August 11, 2019, surrounded by friends, family, and several former Bachelor franchise contestants.

One year later, the couple looked very much in love as they strolled around the picturesque La Quinta Resort, the same location where filming is underway for The Bachelorette.

“The two looked like the honeymoon is still going as she lovingly touched up his hair and then they kissed and held hands as they walked on the grounds of the resort, which has been taken over by the Waldorf Astoria,” the Daily Mail reported.

Although it’s possible the couple went to Palm Springs for a second honeymoon, they aren’t the only franchise alum who were spotted on location after there was a bit of a shake-up with lead Clare Crawley.

ABC

ABC has yet to confirm any changes to the show, but Life & Style recently reported that Clare left the show with her new love-interest, Dale Moss, just two weeks after production started. She has reportedly been replaced by Tayshia Adams, who briefly dated John Paul Jones after they met on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, several castmates arrived at the filming location over the past few days, including the Hannah Ann Sluss, Becca Kufrin, and Sydney Lotuaco.

Paradise bartender Wells Adams was also seen serving up drinks, sparking rumors that the spinoff was making a comeback this summer. However, blogger Reality Steve shot that theory down in a tweet.

“Can’t make this any clearer – BIP is not happening at filming. Tayshia is the Bachelorette. All the other appearances by alumni are cameos being done bc of the weirdness of the season. Not a normal season, so they are doing non-normal things. It’s as simple as that,” Reality Steve tweeted on Thursday.

Despite Steve stating the show is not happening this year, at least one of his Twitter followers wondered if the rumors are indeed true.

“Is there any chance they’re going to keep the guys and go straight into Paradise? That makes the most sense to me. If they’ve already been quarantined, they might as well take advantage of that,” one Twitter user commented.

Whether we see Ashley, Jared, and some of their other castmates make cameo appearances on The Bachelorette, or if a spinoff is in the works, all of the rumors make Chris Harrison’s “most dramatic season ever” phrase spot on.