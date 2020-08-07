Genesis Lopez Flaunts Her Insane Booty In A Pair Of Skintight Red Leggings: ‘Happy Friday’

Genesis Lopez put all of her enviable curves on full display as she rocked a skintight ensemble in her most recent Instagram pic on Friday afternoon. The model served up a steamy look for the camera as she wished her followers a good start to their weekend in the caption of the post.

In the racy snap, Genesis looked like a total smokeshow while sporting a pair of clingy red leggings. The bottoms were high-waisted and fit snugly around her curvy hips and flat tummy as they put her insane booty in the spotlight. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the shot.

She added a red sports bra that featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders and wrapped tightly around her ample bust. Fans also got a peek of her sideboob in the garment.

Genesis posed with her backside towards the camera for the photo. She arched her back and lifted one hand in order to place it on top of her head. She twisted her torso slightly and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. She wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. In the background, a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds could be seen. Tons of green foliage, a swimming pool, and the model’s dog were also visible behind her.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers wasted no time sharing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks on the upload during that time.

“Happy Friday to you gorgeous, wish you a wonderful weekend, btw love you’re dog,” one follower stated.

“Happy friday u to beautiful girl,” another wrote.

“Lady in red……beautiful sexy baby,” a third comment read.

“You are so gorgeous in your picture,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flash her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, tight tops, and sexy dresses for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked a skimpy neon green bikini while soaking up some sun by the swimming pool. That date, that post has raked in more than 85,000 likes and over 740 comments to date.