Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Black Tank While Sipping Wine

In her latest Instagram share, country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million followers with a gorgeous shot in which she rocked a simple yet super sexy ensemble. Jessie was perched at a table on what looked like a patio area, with the setting sun casting a stunning glow over the entire shot. She had one forearm resting on the circular table in front of her, and in the other hand she held a glass of white wine, which she raised to her lips and appeared moments from taking a sip of.

Jessie showed off some serious cleavage in a simple black tank top with a scoop neckline and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The look also showcased her toned arms and sculpted shoulders. Jessie added a hint of sparkle by accessorizing with a delicate gold pendant necklace that nestled just below her collar bones.

The black fabric stretched over her ample assets, and seemed to fit her like a glove, although her arms covered up much of her torso. Though only a hint of her bottom half was visible, since most of it was blocked by the table, Jessie appeared to have paired the tank with some dark-wash jeans.

Her hair was parted in the middle, and tumbled down her chest in a slightly tousled, effortless style. Several lighter strands caught the light, and some even appeared to be blowing gently in the breeze outdoors.

She paired the gorgeous shot with a quirky caption that referenced pop star Hilary Duff’s song “Why Not,” cheekily substituting some of the words to better fit her photo.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the casual patio snap, and the post racked up over 168,600 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from model Camille Kostek. It also received 1,006 comments from Jessie’s eager audience, who rushed to the comments section to shower the country star with compliments.

“If you lose the moment, you may lose a lot, so wine not, wine not,” one fan wrote, completing the altered song lyrics Jessie referenced in the caption.

“Have you ever seen someone more perfect. And the caption our girlllll,” another follower wrote, thrilled by the update.

“Obsessed with your hair!” a third fan remarked, loving the shorter look.

“I wish I was this beautiful,” another commented.

Jessie isn’t afraid to bring her followers into her beverage-sipping adventures. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a gorgeous selfie in which she rocked a figure-hugging dark orange set from her own brand, Kittenish. The look had a low-cut neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she held a stemless glass of red in one hand.