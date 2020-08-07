Bri Teresi Flashes Bare Booty, Sideboob While Swinging In Skimpy String Bikini

Bri Teresi — the buxom blonde influencer who gained notoriety as a Guess girl, in addition to having graced the pages of GQ and Maxim — decided to get cheeky with her latest Instagram update. The post, which appeared on her popular feed on Friday, August 7, included a video clip that showed Teresi swaying back and forth while sitting on a swing and sporting a scanty black bikini that did little to obstruct her shapely assets.

Throughout the duration of the short clip, the 25-year-old was captured from the rear and side by the camera, which allowed for a pleasing display of her taut, nearly-bare booty, as well as a significant flashing of sideboob. Teresi’s fans and followers on IG, the latter of which number over a million, weren’t shy about voicing their admiration for the model’s steamy showing of skin in the update’s comment thread.

“Ayeeee shawtyyyy,” beckoned fellow social media maven and model Jenna Jenovich, who implored Teresi to “swing my wayyy.”

“U r looking so sexy,” opined another admirer.

“You have swung right out of my dreams,” wrote a third fan, who added “You are so sexy and gorgeous.”

“Holy smokeshow,” exclaimed another user.

Please note that the embedded video post contains a song with lyrics that some readers may find objectionable.

The clip included in the post showed Teresi with the bottoms of her thighs affixed to the small board that acted as the swing’s chair, which was hung from a deck above the model by two long strands of rope. As Teresi swayed forward and backward in the shot, she clung to the ropes with her hands and turned her head from side to side. Meanwhile, her blond locks moved with the wind and her curvaceous derrière was draped out from the rear edge of the seat.

As she continued to swing, Teresi eventually laid back as she moved, after which she fired multiple seductive glances toward the camera. All the while, her stringy bikini struggled to contain her prominent bust and her backside bounced slightly in rhythm with the motion of the swing.

Teresi’s latest update made waves in short order on IG, racking up nearly 9,000 views in just one hour after appearing on her feed. Moreover, a myriad of comments similar in tone to the words of affirmation shared above were offered by her admirers.

