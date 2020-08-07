Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump As A Bully Over Religion Comments

Joe Biden wrote a lengthy strongly-worded on Medium to President Donald Trump’s recent claim that the former VP “hurt God” and that he is not religious. In it, he accused Trump of “anti-religious bigotry” and bullying behavior.

“No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God,” Trump said while speaking to supporters on the airport tarmac in Cleveland.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump asserted that if Biden were to be elected, he would take away Americans’ firearms and religion.

In his response, Biden said that his faith is the foundation of his life and he has used it to get him through both difficult times and happier moments.

“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders,” he wrote.

But, Biden said, as is often the case with “bullies,” Trump’s words reflect his own insecurities more than it reflects those he is attacking.

“They show us a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in.”

Biden added that his faith teaches him to love all of those around him equally, while Trump is seeking to divide the people of the nation. He added that it appears that Trump is only concerned with helping his wealthy friends rather than for the poor and needy, in opposition to what his Catholic faith teaches him.

The former VP then went on to criticize Trump’s use of the Bible for a photo-op at St. John’s church in Washington D.C. after having protesters outside teargassed and removed so that he could cross the square.

“Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are,” Biden concluded.

Trump has regularly attacked his presumed opponent in the upcoming 2020 race and has recently focused on Biden’s religion.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

However, as critics pointed out, Trump does not regularly attend religious services himself and doesn’t appear to be a devout follower of any religion. The president is a self-proclaimed Presbyterian.

Biden, meanwhile, has been open about his faith as a practicing Catholic.

In one poll, a vast majority of voters said that don’t they believe Trump is religious, as USA Today reported in June.