Kiki Passo Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Laced Top & Unzipped Shorts

Kiki Passo went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The sexy model let it all hang out in a revealing ensemble as she asked her followers to write a caption for the post.

In the sexy snap, Kiki looked smoking hot as she sported a black and white checkered top. She opted to go braless under the shirt, which laced in the front and did little to hide her massive cleavage, or her underboob, which spilled out of the top. Fans also got a peek at her muscular arms and shoulders.

She also rocked a pair of light colored denim shorts. The Daisy Dukes were left unbuttoned and unzipped in order to show off even more skin, as well as her black panties underneath.

The bottoms wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while they emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Kiki sat with her knees bent and her hands resting on her legs for the pic. She arched her back slightly as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kiki has accumulated more than 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 18 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 200 comments during that time.

“CEO of underboob,” one follower wrote.

“Ummmmmmmm how r u so hot,” another stated.

“You will never post a pic of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” a third social media user gushed.

“Oh Wow, this needs no caption, some things are just meant to be,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to disappoint her fans with her ultra-sexy pics. She’s become known for posing in skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and racy lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently thrilled her followers when she flaunted her curvaceous bod in a bright orange dress, which she revealed made her look like a traffic cone. That upload has reeled in more than 60,000 likes and nearly 800 comments to date.