‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Announces Her New Podcast As Season Nine Remains Unconfirmed, Fans React

Katie Maloney is turning her attention to a new project as she and her cast mates remain in limbo in regard to their potential upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Amid the ongoing closures throughout Los Angeles, which have been prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Katie has teamed up with Dear Media on a podcast titled You’re Gonna Love Me, which is set to premiere to her online audience next Friday, August 14 and follows the podcasts of her Bravo co-stars, including Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder, who was fired in June.

“I’m so excited to officially announce the launch of my new podcast You’re Gonna Love Me. You can hear the trailer now and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss anything!! My first episode will be live August 14th (one week from today!),” Katie wrote to her fans and followers on Instagram on August 7.

Following Katie’s announcement regarding the premiere date of the new program, she was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans who said they couldn’t wait until her podcast was launched. One of those fans, Katie’s co-star, Ariana Madix, including a series of pink heart emojis with her post.

James Kennedy and Lala also weighed in on Katie’s post with James sharing several fire emoji and Lala telling her that she cannot wait to hear all that will be discussed on the upcoming podcast. As fans of Pump Rules well know, Lala has been hosting her own podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, since earlier this year.

In addition to the reactions of her famous followers, Katie also received messages from others.

“Ahhhhhh congratulations girlfriend. We already love you!” one person said.

“I can’t wait, I’m in!” said another.

Just before Katie’s podcast was announced, Stassi’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, was canceled due to claims of racism against her, which also led to her exit from Pump Rules.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney join PATRÓN Tequila to celebrate National Margarita Day. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was first revealed that Katie would be hosting a new podcast back in June but, at the time, she didn’t say anything about the project. Instead, a description of the series shared by Spotify, which revealed that after years offing labeled as “a b*tch, a “mean girl,” and “a bully,” she hoped to rid herself of unfair judgements with open conversations with her audience.

“Why do we judge, what is the criteria for who gets to judge and why. None of us are perfect, we’re all just human,” the description explained.