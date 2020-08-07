‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Cyrus Warns Jordan As His Manipulation Of Her Continues

General Hospital spoilers suggest that tensions will be flaring between Jordan Ashford and Cyrus Renault during Friday’s episode. She continues to be stuck between a rock and a hard place thanks to the mobster and it doesn’t appear that he’s going to start going easy on her anytime soon.

Viewers saw on Thursday that she was summoned to meet him at his new place for a discussion. She questioned why he had an interest in gaining control of General Hospital, and he claimed that it was because he wanted to prove to everybody he was a good person.

As she pointed out, that’s not the case though. Despite her attempts to needle him, he wasn’t at all flustered by her criticism.

Ultimately, he explained, he was intent on maintaining allies within law enforcement. He said that he believed that would give him an insurance policy of sorts.

General Hospital spoilers detail that this contentious discussion will continue during Thursday’s show and the sneak peek shared via Twitter gave a hint to what’s ahead.

Cyrus will suggest that she ensure that something specific doesn’t happen. He’ll be reminding her that he’s in charge at the moment, not her, even though she’s not happy about it.

What is it that the mob boss is telling Jordan that she needs to keep an eye on at this point? Overall, the mobster is likely warning her that she needs to stay a step ahead of her PCPD colleagues, Mayor Laura Spencer Collins, and anybody else who might be looking to take him down.

SheKnows Soaps notes that he will be continuing his intense manipulating of the police commissioner. She may have thought that she would be off the hook once she ensured his release from Pentonville, but it seems he’s really just getting started.

General Hospital fans will also see more with Jason’s sudden accident during Friday’s episode as well.

Jason had ensured Jordan that he’d be taking a ride out toward Cyrus’ place in an effort to keep an eye on her and make sure nothing bad happened. She knew he was planning to do that, and people will be interested to see if his inability to be there puts her in a difficult and unsafe position.

How serious will Jason’s injuries be? Will this lead to complications for the police commissioner? Was it just a coincidence that this happened after Brando Corbin worked on the motorcycle?

Some General Hospital viewers are also wondering if there might be a connection between Brando and the mobster after all, given the chat they had shortly before this crash. That was speculated when he first arrived in Port Charles, but then seemed not to be the case. Now, some viewers are wondering about the possibility again.

Next week, Sam McCall will be suspicious of the garage mechanic for some reason, and Lulu will have another run-in with the mob boss. He’ll soon cross paths with Lucy too, and General Hospital spoilers hint that he’ll be riling up numerous other Port Charles residents in the coming weeks.