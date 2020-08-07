Natalie Roser Rocks A Sizzling Snakeskin-Print Bikini In A Sexy Throwback Video

Blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video clip captured during a vacation she took in Bali back in January, as the caption indicated.

Natalie started the update off by posing in what looked like a luxurious resort bathroom. Her reflection was visible in a large mirror with an arched golden frame, and a sconce on the wall beside the mirror added a bit of light, in addition to the natural light streaming in from elsewhere. Natalie rocked a snakeskin-print bikini that left little to the imagination and flaunted her toned figure to perfection. The top had a halter-style neckline that stretched around her neck, and also displayed a serious amount of cleavage. Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the black-and-white print.

The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off her toned stomach, and stretched over her hips in a high-cut style that elongated her shapely legs. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style and she held her cell phone in one hand as she had her other hand raised, flashing a smile at the camera.

She also gave her audience a taste of the breathtaking scenery, starting off by showing an outdoor area with a gorgeous tree, even including a butterfly fluttering nearby. She then panned to a larger view of the luxurious structure, which featured large balcony areas and a stunning a view of the water. Natalie continued to tantalize her fans with a clip in which her shadowed form was immersed in the water, her wet hair slicked back from her face.

The video gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her earlier trip, and she mentioned in the caption that she loved travelling. Her followers absolutely loved the short video update, and the post received over 8,400 likes within five hours of going live. It also racked up 137 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“You are perfect,” one follower wrote simply.

“Gorgeous. And Bali was lovely, too,” another fan added.

“Stunningly beautiful,” a third commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Anybody see that hip move, imma pass out,” another follower remarked, including a heart emoji in his comment, captivated by Natalie’s gentle shimmy.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie showed off her curves in a simple yet sexy ensemble. She rocked a white sleeveless crop top with a neckline that dipped low enough to show off a hint of cleavage. Her toned abdomen was on display in the look, and she paired it with light-wash jeans.