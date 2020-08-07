WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Names The Three Stars Who Are In Line For Major Pushes

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Vince McMahon is high on Bayley, Bianca Belair and Peyton Royce. The chairman opened up about his fondness for the superstars during WWE’s latest investors call, and he reportedly plans on pushing them as singles stars.

The meeting — which lasted for four hours — saw the boss praise Bayley’s new heel persona. The SmackDown Women’s Champion has been claiming that she’s better than every other performer in WWE history. Her teammate, Sasha Banks, has also been getting in on the action, and there are reports of the duo facing two Hall of Famers at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

McMahon’s appreciation of Bayley might also explain why she’s being featured so prominently on television at the moment. Even though she’s supposed to be a Friday Night SmackDown roster member, she’s appeared on all three of the company’s main brands during the pandemic.

The IIconics — which is the tag team Royce is a part of — have also played a big part in the shows lately. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions were absent from television for months prior to their return earlier this year. However, if the latest story is true, they could become familiar faces on the red brand for the foreseeable future.

According to the report, officials have been big fans of Belair since her NXT days. She only returned to television recently after being absent for months as the creative team reportedly didn’t have major plans for her. She now looks set to have a rivalry with Zelina Vega, who is one of the red brand’s most noteworthy heels.

McMahon has promised to push new stars moving forward. The ratings for the weekly shows haven’t been impressive during the pandemic, and the chairman is under pressure to bring back viewers. In order to do this, he plans on giving opportunities to the talent that’s been underutilized until now.

The latest call reportedly involved a lot of talk about the ratings situation, with the investors offering suggestions on how to improve the product. McMahon supposedly didn’t approve of any of their ideas, however, and the overall experience was described as brutal by Meltzer.

