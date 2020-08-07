‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Billy & Lily Remember Katherine Chancellor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 10 through 14 tease a full week of brand new episodes after the soap shut down production in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, tune in to see Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, according to SheKnows Soaps. The interviews will spark guests’ memories of the recent past, and may even show scenes of the beloved Mrs. Chancellor. Both Lily and Billy recently began working together for Jill (Jess Walton) on a new division of Chancellor.

Of note for Tuesday’s episode, The Young and the Restless filmed it before shutting down due to COVID-19. Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, and her family is there to help her come to terms with it. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) hugs her mother to provide support. Sharon has a long road to recovery, but thankfully, she has a reliable support system. Meanwhile, Billy and Lily disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, which sets them up for conflict over who is the boss. They must come to terms with how to run the division together while keeping the peace and each contributing. Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and there’s no doubt that it is about Abby’s efforts to sabotage The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis managed to shut Abby’s construction across the street down once, but now the Newman heiress has figured out another way to wreak havoc.

For Wednesday’s storylines, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman). He’s left reeling after learning that he is the one who caused the death in Kansas all those years ago, and the fallout will be massive. Also, Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion. Unlike many children of divorce, Summer isn’t super thrilled to see her parents trying again because she knows how much they’ve hurt each other in the past. In a surprising move, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) slows things way down with Nate (Sean Dominic).

On Thursday, Jack (Peter Bergman) ends up irritating Victor (Eric Braeden) with his parenting advice, and it likely has something to do with Adam. Speaking of, the second Newman son searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime because he simply doesn’t believe his father. With Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) about to pop, Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood — again.

Friday’s episode brings some bonding for Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda, which doesn’t come as a big surprise, considering she looks exactly like his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) works hard to keep the peace in the Newman family, but of course, her efforts backfire. Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to The Young and the Restless, and she and Jack are reminded of the Abbott family’s checkered past.