Erica Fett Sports Figure-Hugging Black Dress & Floral Lingerie In Latest Instagram Update

On Friday, August 7, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The first image showed the 32-year-old posing outside in front of green foliage. She sat with her legs crossed on a bench adorned with decorative pillows. She held on to an iced drink from Starbucks and rested her other hand on her lap. Erica tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She opted to wear a figure-hugging black midi dress with a Peter Pan collar from the clothing brand Agashi. The garment accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She accessorized the look with a matching hat, horn-rimmed glasses, statement earrings, and numerous rings. A black purse also had been placed beside her.

In the following photo, Erica stood in front of a white wall, next to a sheer curtain. She stood with her shoulders back and touched her face, as she focused her attention on the photographer. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a nude lingerie set embroidered with a floral pattern, manufactured by Myla London. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to both of her ensembles and gave her followers well wishes.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Both pics are great. You look amazing in black, though,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing as always,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so gorgeous and stunning picture @erica.fett,” remarked another follower.

“Your smile is so heart warming [sic],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous purple heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.