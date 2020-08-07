Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Bikini Bod In A Tiny Brown Two-Piece & An Open Shirt

Larsa Pippen left little to the imagination as she rocked a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she served up a sultry look for the camera. In the caption of the post, she wished her followers a good morning.

In the sexy snap, Lara looked hotter than ever as she sported a brown string bikini with a black printed design on it. The top fastened behind her neck and boasted thin straps. It also featured a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage and gave fans a peek at her sidboob.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and rested tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the shot.

She accessorized the style with a brown collared shirt over her bathing suit, which she left open to highlight her physique. She rocked a pair of funky sunglasses and a white shell necklace as well.

Larsa posed outdoors with her hip pushed out. She placed one hand behind her as the other rested on her thigh. She pointed her toe and arched her back slightly as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, the sun streamed through tall trees. She wore her long, sandy blond hair pulled back into a sleek bun on top of her head.

Larsa’s over 2 million followers made short work of showing their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 6,900 likes within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks on the photo during that time.

“You are very stunning,” one follower gushed.

“Good morning beautiful, hope you have an amazing day. You look fantastic,” another stated.

“Beautiful work of art,” a third comment read.

“If I had the money. I would have a body like her,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about flaunting her curvaceous body in racy outfits online. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, and tiny shorts in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy black bikini for a revealing selfie. To date, that post has racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 760 comments.