Dasha Mart Flaunts Endless Legs In Elegant, Revealing Black Gown On Instagram

Dasha Mart showed off her stunning figure in a new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The model shared a few images in which she rocked a long black gown with dangerously high slits and a plunging neckline that flaunted her best assets. Her elegant yet sexy look certainly drove fans wild.

In the photos, Dasha sat on the edge of a stone fountain in Boca Raton, Florida. A large potted plant could be seen behind her. Palm trees and bright-colored buildings were also visible in the background. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on the model and highlighted her tan skin. She looked stunning in her barely-there dress.

Dasha’s silky dress featured an open front concept with fabric on the outer sides of her chest. Because of this, her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The neckline dipped below her breasts as a horizontal band hugged her waist closely.

The fabric on the lower half draped loosely over Dasha’s flat tummy. The fabric had slits on both sides that ran all the way up to the top of her thighs, so her famously long legs were on show.

Dasha finished off the outfit with a thick statement necklace and a gold watch. A black chain purse rested on the stone behind her. On her feet, she wore all-black stilettos with the Saint Laurent logo as the heel. The Russian bombshell wore her blond locks styled down in straight strands.

In the first photo, Dasha leaned back on her arms with her legs slightly spread. She pointed her toes in her heels, which elongated her pins. The babe arched her back as she stared ahead.

The second photo showed Dasha sitting up with one leg crossed over the other. She popped her chest out and spread her arms in a way that pulled her cleavage out even further. The model leaned her head back and embraced the sun.

The post received more than 4,200 likes and nearly 130 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Omg babe you are killing me,” one fan said with a red heart.

“WOW! No way i could pick just one! Love them both!! You are such a breathtakingly GORGEOUS woman,” another user added.

Dasha always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She went a bit more casual earlier this week when she rocked a light blue button-down mini dress, which her followers loved just the same.