Madi Teeuws Shows Off Fit Body In Vintage Yellow Bikini

Madi Teeuws tantalized her 549,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, August 6, with a stunning new post. The fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of snapshots that saw her in a stylish bikini that flaunted her incredible figure.

The post included eight snapshots, all of which showed Teeuws in a yellow two-piece bathing suit that flattered her skin tone and hair color. The suit boasted a vintage design, including a pair of high-rise bottoms that sat just below her belly button and hugged her slender midriff. The sides were quite wide, wrapping her hips and offering a good amount of coverage.

Teeuws paired it with a matching top with a V-shaped neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. The bra had white straps that stretched over her shoulders. The swimsuit featured a textured fabric with white lines that added a geometric pattern to it. Teeuws tagged the swimwear brand Solid and Striped, suggesting that’s where her suit was from.

The photos showed Teeuws poolside as she struck different poses for the camera using a white towel as a prop. According to the geotag, the shoot was captured in Thousand Oaks, California.

In the caption, Teeuws told her followers that she has written a story titled “Madi goes to the valley,” and noted on the effectiveness of images as a storytelling device.

The slideshow has garnered more than 15,700 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over Teeuws’s beauty and to engage with her message, noting which picture they liked best.

“#5 on [string of fire emoji] you look incredible babe,” one user wrote.

“I like the facial expressions in photo 4. Stunning,” another fan replied.

“[Y]our look and how serious and beautiful you are the same time overshadows any word I could say,” raved a third admirer.

“The suspense is killing me!!! Do these fans (of which I’m one) get to read this updated “Valley of the Dolls” or what? BTW feedback on the 50’s retro bikini. You make everything work. Fabulous I tell you,” chimed in another fan.

Teeuws wore a few different bikinis in a recent post, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The slideshow included several pictures, of which the first few captured her outdoors as she wore a pair of off-white bottoms with ruffled edges and a romantic tie-front top with puffy long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The latter shots saw her in crochet bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband that exposed her tight lower stomach. She teamed it with a zebra-print top.