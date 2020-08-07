Saffron Barker Poses In Cut-Out Swimsuit From Her Own Collection For Sultry Photo

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new sultry photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently announced a new fashion collection with In The Style and has been modeling items from the range that will soon be going on sale.

The 20-year-old stunned in a cut-out swimsuit. The top half consisted of snakeskin-print while the bottom half was plain orange. The garment displayed Barker’s decolletage as well as her midriff. She accessorized with numerous bracelets, earrings, and a couple of rings. Barker kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish and styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part. She also showed off the small tattoo located on her left arm.

For her most recent upload, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, was captured outdoors from the knees up. Behind her, Barker was surrounded by a rocky slope, exotic plants, and a dreamy clear blue sky. She raised both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. Barker parted her legs slightly while appearing more in the shade.

In the tags, she credited In The Style for her attire. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barker revealed the new “swim collection” will be available from Sunday, August 9, via the brand’s app and website.

She geotagged her upload with Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, letting fans know where this snapshot took place.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 136,500 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Omg, your beauty is out of this world,” one user wrote.

“I WISH I WAS AS GORG AS YOU!! YOUR EYES,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I’m absolutely dead. Seriously GLOWING Saf,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“WOW, I swear you can’t get any more beautiful and I couldn’t love you more. ilysm,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Wednesday, Barker took to the same social media platform to model a pink snakeskin-print bikini from the same range. The top was tied up at the front and had thick straps. Barker accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and a bracelet while sporting her long curly hair in a messy high bun. She was photographed by the pool with both arms above her head. Barker showed off her tan while displaying her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features.