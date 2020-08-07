Vanessa Hudgens Gets A Date Proposition From Tayler Holder In Response To TikTok ‘Duet’ With Kelianne Stankus

Vanessa Hudgens shared her reaction to a video filmed by members of The Hype House.

Vanessa Hudgens showed some love to a trio of social media stars on Thursday when she uploaded a split-screen video to her TikTok account. In the clip, she was watching a short acrobatic performance by members of The Hype House collective. After the 31-year-old actress and singer acknowledged their work, one of the guys decided to take a chance by asking her out on a date.

Vanessa had filmed her reaction to a video that gymnast Kelianne Stankus, 24, originally shared on her popular TikTok account. It showed her, rapper Tayler Holder, 22, and musician Nate Wyatt, 23, sitting in a circle on the floor with their backs to one another. They were each holding the soles of their feet together with their hands so that their knees were bent and their legs were spread apart. Kelianne was positioned in front of the camera, and she began passionately lip-syncing along with “Gotta Go My Own Way,” one of the songs that Vanessa and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron perform in the movie High School Musical 2.

The gymnast rolled over to her right as Vanessa’s character, Gabriella, sang about going her own way. The rest of the group did the same, which moved Nate into Kelianne’s spot. However, he was struggling to get his body upright, so he had to remain sideways as he mouthed the words to the part sang by Zac’s character, Troy. When it was Tayler’s turn, he got to lip-sync one of Gabriella’s lines. The trio eventually gave up on moving, and Nate mouthed one of the lyrics from between his upraised legs.

In her reaction video, Vanessa smiled and raised her eyebrows in surprise when the group first began rolling. However, she was soon giggling, and it looked like she was full-on laughing by the end of the performance.

Vanessa’s split-screen clip has received over 1.2 million likes and 8,000 comments since it went live on her account. One of the most popular responses to it was Tayler’s bold request for a date with actress.

“Soooo when are you gunna stop playing and let me take you on a date?” he wrote.

A number of viewers also admitted that they didn’t immediately recognize Vanessa, while others simply gushed over how much they loved her upload.

“Wait…what i didnt even know it was you at first omg!” read one comment.

“I didn’t even realize it was her until I looked really close,” another user remarked.

“I think this is the best thing I’ve seen on tiktok,” declared a third fan.

Vanessa has proved that she’s a pro at creating popular content for multiple social media platforms. As reported by The Inquisitr, a photo of the actress posing on a beach was recently a huge hit on Instagram, where it has bagged over 1.1 million likes.