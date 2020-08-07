Hope Beel Flashes Her Fit Figure In A Sexy Blue Bikini While Drinking Vodka

Hope Beel went scantily clad for a recent Instagram update on Thursday. The Texas native showed off her fit figure while enjoying a drink. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was sipping on vodka, and that it had reduced calories in order to keep her looking trim.

In the sexy snaps, Hope looked hotter than ever as she sported a light blue bikini. The top left little to the imagination with his low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as the racy side cut that flashed her sideboob. The garment also put her muscled arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips while they emphasized her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the pics. She accessorized the style with a long gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Hope sat in a large wicker chair with her weight shifted to one side and her legs together. She bent one knee and held a copper mug in her hand as she wore a flirty smile on her face. Ins the second shot, she arched her back slightly as she looked away from the camera. The final pic featured her sipping from her mug.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Hope’s more than 1.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 400 messages.

“Looking gorgeous dear too hot n fabulous,” one follower declared.

“Would love to be sitting next to you,” another gushed.

“Amazingly gorgeous and Sexy,” a third social media user wrote.

“Even a Goddess needs a break!!!” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed curves in revealing ensembles for her online shares. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently piqued the interest of her followers when she dressed up in a sheer black corset top and a tight black leather skirt. To date, that post has reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 600 comments.