Olympian Nastia Liukin Showcases Her Gymnast’s Physique Wrapped In A Sheet, Says ‘Kindness Is Everything’

Gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin shared a sultry snapshot via her Instagram page on Thursday that generated a lot of heat. This shot was a peek at a photoshoot of some sort and the Olympian looked both fabulous and quite different in comparison to what her fans typically see from her.

Nastia tagged photographer Tyler Shields in her new upload and included an insightful caption. She frequently shares quotes or song lyrics that mirror her feelings, and that appeared to be the case in this instance too.

The sentiment that Nastia included in her caption does appear in a number of various places online. However, it seems that the author is unknown. People certainly seemed to love the sentiments reflected in the quote though.

The caption may have resonated deeply with her 1 million followers, but it seemed that the photograph itself was what sparked everybody’s interest the most. Nastia sat on the floor, a dark gray background underneath and behind her, and she seemed wrapped in just a marbled blue sheet.

Nastia’s hair was a change-up from her current style, with long, brown tresses cascading down her back and hanging loosely in front of her. She appeared to be topless under the sheet, and it was carefully draped to provide some essential coverage.

“You look beautiful,” one person commented.

The gymnast was positioned in such a way that her long, lean physique was beautifully showcased. She leaned forward, her chest pressed against her upper thighs, and she had her arms wrapped around her calves. Her hands rested gently on her bare feet and she looked directly toward the photographer with a serious yet sultry expression on her face.

“This is stunning!” a fan praised.

“Handsdown most gorgeous gymnast ever,” another fan declared.

This jaw-dropping upload garnered a lot of love from Nastia’s supporters. More than 15,000 liked the post over the course of about 18 hours and nearly 100 people added comments as well.

“This is breathtaking,” someone else wrote.

Nastia’s life has been all about change and transformation over the past few months, and this photo seemed to highlight that. She recently left Los Angeles and moved into a new home in Dallas and a week or so ago she introduced an adorable new guy who has captured her heart.

Oftentimes, the Olympian shares uploads showing her wearing stunning bikinis or enticing one-piece bathing suits. This new snap showed her in an entirely different light, but it was one that fully captured the attention of those who follow her updates.