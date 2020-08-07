Lindsey Pelas Is A ‘Thirst Trap’ As She Flaunts Ample Assets In Barely There Lace Top

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share another incredibly sexy selfie. The model rocked a revealing shirt that showed off her ample assets and generated a lot of buzz from her 8.9 million fans.

The sultry shot captured the blond babe posed in the center of the frame. Lindsey appeared in front of the doorway, and the room behind her boasted large windows that allowed plenty of sunlight to come in. Lindsey held her zebra-print phone case in one hand and placed the opposite side on her head as she gazed in front of her. Lindsey opened her mouth and shot an alluring stare into the mirror while clad in one of her sexiest outfits to date.

On her upper half, the model opted for a lace top that had semi-sheer panels that exposed her skin underneath. The garment featured flower embroidery that gave the outfit a feminine vibe. The top of the clothing had thin straps that were worn around her neck, and the middle of the piece was open, which revealed Lindsey’s trim abs and abundant cleavage. Lindsey also showed off her slender arms thanks to the shirt’s short sleeves.

Lindsey paired the top with a set of jeans that were worn snug on her hips and helped accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. The denim had a light wash, and the photo was cropped near her thighs. Lindsey added a pop of color to her otherwise basic look by painting her nails a bubblegum pink color.

The model styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and added some loose waves to her mane. She wore equal sections of hair over her shoulders, and her curls spilled over her chest. In the caption of the image, Lindsey referred to her look as the “Thursday night thirst trap,” and since the update went live, her fans have not been shy about showering it with love.

More than 81,000 fans have double-tapped the photo while 900-plus left comments. Some Instagrammers raved over the racy look while several others gushed over her fit figure.

“The most gorgeous woman on the planet and gods greatest creation. WIFE GOALS,” one fan raved with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.

“You’ll cause a few car accidents if you go out,” another social media user pointed out.

“You are extremely hot and sexy,” a third fan raved with the addition of several flame and heart emoji.

“You look marvelous darling,” one more chimed in.