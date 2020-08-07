Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Bombshell Curves In A Glittery Pink Bikini On Instagram

Plus-size beauty Ashley Alexiss showed off her voluptuous curves in a glittery pink bikini on Thursday, taking to Instagram to showcase a two-piece bathing suit from her own brand, ALEXISS Swimwear. The sizzling blonde rocked hot-pink boy shorts that flaunted her hips and thighs, which she paired with a cascade top in a lighter shade of pink.

The eye-catching top boasted a glossy overlay that draped over her buxom chest, extending down to her waist and nearly covering her navel. The garment tied behind her neck with thin double straps that matched her bottoms. It had a discrete, scooped neckline that only teased a subtle glimpse of cleavage, flashing a bit of extra skin on the deep-cut sides. Meanwhile, the snug bottoms featured ruched side wings that hugged her hips, in addition to the revealing waistline that exposed her tummy.

The blond bombshell gave off Barbie vibes in the vibrantly colored bikini, which accentuated her golden tan. She co-ordinated her makeup with her swimsuit, rocking a pale-pink lipstick that matched her sparkling top. Her tresses were styled with a side-part and were perfectly coiffed in frizzy curls cascading over her shoulder. Ashley turned her head to the side and closed her eyes, shooting a beaming smile that allowed her pearly white teeth to be seen.

The stunner was snapped against a simple, white backdrop that kept all of the attention on her ample assets and chic pool item. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model put her bountiful figure on display as she posed with one hand on her waist and the other tucked behind her head. The photo cut off at the mid-thigh up, treating fans to a great view of her hourglass curves.

Ashley penned a playful caption for her pic, which echoed the tune and lyrics of Aqua’s 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl.” She added a heart-eyes and bikini emoji, offering her audience a discount code on her website.

The upload proved to be quite popular with her fans, who clicked the like button nearly 14,000 times and left 120 comments under her post overnight. Followers complimented her beauty, telling her they loved her smile, and praised the model’s efforts in promoting body positivity.

“Want to be my barbie?” quipped one person, blowing Ashley a kiss via emoji.

“Positive body image & incredible swimsuits!! Damn,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“She is so gorgeous and beautiful such a great model,” read a third message.

“You still look amazing as always no matter what you wear what position you put yourself in you just look amazing,” gushed a fourth fan.

Ashley recently showcased another one of her designs in a post shared earlier this week, which saw her modelling a mermaid-inspired two-piece bathing suit. Before that, the curvy babe rocked a purple high-cut swimsuit that flaunted her ample backside.