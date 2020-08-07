Sara Underwood Sizzles In Sexy Summer Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Sara Underwood flaunted her killer body to her 9 million Instagram fans on Thursday, August 6, with a hot new post in which she rocked a sexy summer top that left little to the imagination.

The former Playboy Playmate of the Year was seen standing in front of a large mirror adorned with stars and embedded on an arched wooden structure. Reflected on it was a forest and a small cabin. Underwood placed her phone directly in front of her face to capture the selfie as she faced the camera.

Underwood wore a white top that consisted of just the sides, which were pulled together by a set of straps that tied into bows between her breasts. The fabric covered enough of her chest to censor the photo while leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed. Her whole stomach was also on display, flauting Underwood’s tight abs and slender waist. She paired it with salmon-colored bottoms with an elastic waistband, at which she tugged lightly for the picture.

Underwood wore her blond hair in two pigtails and wrapped an orange bandanna around her head.

Underwood used the caption space to reveal her outfit was from Revolve by Superdown, and revealed she was trying on more pieces from the collection in her Stories.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 66,500 likes and upwards of 245 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Underwood on her outfit, beauty, activism and also on Cabinland, the YouTube series through which she and her boyfriend, Jason Witzling, are documenting the making of the cluster of self-sufficient cabins they are building in the Pacific Northwest forest.

“I am watching every episode of Cabin Land starting today! Finally have some time to binge y’all. You two are too cute in your episodes,” one user wrote.

“Yeah, nice top. Thanks for being an activist, advocate! [praying hands] [three hands raised emoji] Keep it up,” replied another one of her fans.

“That arch way is awesome,” a third user chimed in.

“When do the new episodes start? We miss you,” added a fourth fan.

Underwood often sports sexy outfits on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently smoldered in a denim mini dress that highlighted her curves in all the right places. The dress buttoned on the front, and she left a few undone on the chest, helping to accentuate her cleavage. Underwood posed amid different driftwood that lay on the sand at an unidentified beach. She faced the camera, placing one hand on her hip and smiling brightly.