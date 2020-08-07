Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her ‘New Kicks’ In A Pair Of Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes

Morgan Ketzner put on a leggy show as she rocked a skimpy little outfit in her most recent Instagram update on Friday morning. The stunning model showed some skin as she gave fans a peek at her brand new “kicks.”

In the sexy snaps, Morgan looked smoking hot as she sported an oversized white t-shirt. The garment featured short sleeves that showcased her trim arms, and hung loosely off of her torso. She teamed the top with a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts were so small that they could barely be seen under her shirt.

The bottoms appeared to cling to her curvy hips while they accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with her brand new white and pink sneakers, which boasted thick soles. She also rocked a pair of white socks and a black Balenciaga hat.

In the first photo, Morgan squatted down with her knees bent and her elbow resting against her leg as she gave a flirty stare into the camera. In the second shot, she sat on the ground in front of a garage door as she rested both hands on her legs and looked away from the lens. The final photo was similar, but revealed the shorts as the model placed one hand behind her for balance while the other came up to grab her hat.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair in straight, loose strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 494,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 1,300 times within the first 31 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 90 messages.

“You’re so Beautiful girl,” one follower gushed.

“Love take u to moon and back,” another wrote.

“Them trainers got some sole Morgan, looking [fire emoji] as always,” a third comment read.

“Luv the pics Morgs! Nice top Cutie!” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flash her fit figure in sexy outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a striped crop top and a pair of teeny bikini bottoms to complement her bronzed skin. To date, that photo has racked up more than 9,900 likes and over 440 comments.