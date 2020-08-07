Arabella Chi Flaunts Incredible Figure In Orange Bandeau Bikini

Television reality star Arabella Chi put her incredible figure on display in her latest Instagram update. The model looked ready for summer temperatures as she posed in a skimpy orange bikini.

The steamy snapshot captured the Love Island contestant standing outside near a white textured wall with a potted plant behind her. The tops of other foliage were visible above the top of the wall. She appeared to have been under or near an outdoor shower, as she was wet. Her hair was slicked back on her head, and droplets of water glistened on her bronze skin. Several small streams of water rolled down the center of her tummy, giving the shot a sultry vibe.

Arabella’s bikini was bright orange, flattering her tan. The top was a bandeau style with cups that were gathered at the top and bottom, which accentuated her voluptuous chest. It had two strings that wrapped around her back. The bottoms were a skimpy style with strings that tied into bows. The strings were tied into bows and sat low on her hips, showing off her curves.

The celebrity accessorized with several pairs of gold hoop earrings. She sported a choker necklace and a longer one, which had a pendant hanging just above her cleavage. She also wore several bracelets, which included one that was a gold chunky chain.

Arabella faced the camera as she posed with her hands on her head as she looked off to the side. She wore a sultry expression on her face with her lips were parted. With one leg slightly forward, she flaunted her shapely thighs. She also appeared to be standing with her back slightly arched, a pose that accentuated her slim waist. The stance also gave her fans a good look at her flat abs. Her hourglass shape popped against the white wall.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the bikini.

Several of her fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Amazing look,” one comment read.

“I love your lovely figure,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Stunning beautiful lady and so cute,” a third follower wrote.

“Sexy body,” a fourth admirer replied.

Arabella’s body seem to be made for bathing suits, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in some of the skimpiest swimsuits she can find. Last month, she uploaded a photo that featured her wearing an extremely revealing two-piece swimsuit while she flaunted her curve while sitting beside a swimming pool.