Prince Harry Is A ‘Shadow’ Of Himself And Focused ‘On The Negative’ Since Move, Says Royal Biographer

Prince Harry has changed since he and his wife Meghan Markle left the U.K. to head to Los Angeles, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed, and not for the better.

“Harry’s changed enormously since I met him,” Levin said, as the Independent reported.

“I found that he was charismatic, he had royal stardust about him,” she claimed. “He was brilliant with people, especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he’s got a mischievous side.”

These days, however, he appears to be a “shadow of his former self,” she said.

Levin wrote a biography of Harry in 2018 called Harry: A Biography of a Prince. Since then, part of the change that she has seen comes from reading the latest bombshell biography to be released about the couple called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family.

She said that she read some of the extracts and it appears that the two have been building up a long list of grievances that they’re holding onto. She called the reported pile of concerns “petty.”

“But when you add them up it’s like a great big sand castle of tiny little bits and pieces that you feel is not right,” she added.

Instead of focusing on the positive events in their lives and the enormous opportunities they’ve been handed, along with the charity work that they say they plan to focus on, they are looking at the downside.

“They’re focused, it seems to me, entirely on the negative,” she said.

Part of the problem may be that Harry is missing the feeling that he is a part of a larger team, the author suggested.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As a member of the military British and under the leadership of the Queen, she said that Harry loved and valued working towards a larger goal.

The comments come shortly after it was revealed that Harry has long felt that he is has been forced to take a backseat to his older brother, who is in line to become King, as The Inquisitr previously reported. As one source claims, the younger prince has held on to resentment after watching all the focus on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In contrast, he felt that he was just a spare after his brother and sister-in-law’s relationship took center stage in the U.K. as aides prepared the couple for their roles within the royal family. Harry allegedly felt jealous, something that was only emphasized once Meghan entered his life as he compared her treatment to Kate’s.