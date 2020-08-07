Sarah Houchens Displays Flirty, Sweet Vibe In Lacy White Lingerie And Pale Peach Satin

Fitness model Sarah Houchens embraced a sweet, sexy mood on Friday morning, to the delight of her 984,000 Instagram followers. The gorgeous blonde shared a series of outdoor snaps that garnered over 3,000 likes in less than an hour after they went live.

Sarah wore a delicate white bra below a pale peach satin ensemble that accentuated her bronzed tan and platinum tresses.

The bra was designed with a vintage flair. It demurely covered most of her decolletage, with just a slight dip in the front, still well above her cleavage. The opaque soft cotton panels that covered her pert breasts were overlaid with a floral-patterned lace, and the few inches between them featured an alluring section of semi-transparent gauze fabric through which Sarah’s smooth skin could be seen.

The wide band around her narrow ribcage was also sheer, which gave a sexy touch to the innocent looking garment. The top of the bra was embellished with a row of tiny, lacy white hearts, running along the edge of the ‘V’ in the front, and extending on either side below her arms.

The rest of Sarah’s outfit was a lovely two-piece outfit in a summery color that exposed lots of skin. A high-waisted miniskirt that was made from a smooth, silky satin slid all the way up her shapely thighs, almost enough to reveal her panties underneath.

The fitted garment zipped up one side and featured a matching belt that was a few inches wide, which remained suggestively unbuckled in several of the images.

The top of the ensemble was tailored and resembled a man’s pajama shirt. It had an easy fit with a lie-down collar and short sleeves that reached the crook of Sarah’s elbows. It did not appear to have any buttons or snaps to close it in the front.

She spent most of the casual photo shoot with the shirt draped around her slender forearms, maximizing the amount of skin exposed to the camera. Her incredibly toned abs were on full display, with vertical lines of definition visible running down her torso.

Sarah posed with her legs together and knees bent, and appeared to be balancing her slight weight on her tiptoes. She leaned against the corner of a high-rise outside balcony constructed of taupe-colored brick and a tan metal fencing made into tiny squares.

The model geotagged her location in Washington, D.C. Wide city streets, multiple tall buildings, and lush greenery made up the distant background behind her.