‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Dances In Her Pajamas & Teasingly Asks ‘Why Do They Always Do This??’

Hannah Brown is still single despite being ABC’s The Bachelorette last year, and her latest Instagram post signaled she was poking a bit of fun at the situation. She shared an entertaining video Thursday evening that gave her 2.7 million followers quite the chuckle and she seemed to be laughing at herself a bit too.

The clip featured Hannah in her bedroom dancing while she wore an adorable set of pajamas. The matching shorts and button-down shirt had blue and white vertical stripes along with various fruits all over the fabric, and it looked cozy with a slightly sultry vibe.

She had her long, blond tresses loose and they casually tumbled over her shoulder. As she danced, she whipped her hair around and didn’t hold back. Her long, lean legs looked fantastic in this ensemble, and her fun personality dominated throughout the video.

The Bachelorette star jokingly asked in her caption why “they” always do something, and the context was made clear in her video. She teasingly played out what happened when her crush suggested getting together with very little notice.

Hannah did an entertaining little dance where she shook her hips and gave her followers a rather risque glance at her physique under the loose pajama top. Then, she hustled to throw together a fully-clothed look to meet up with her crush.

“Gosh she is adorable,” one follower commented.

The thrown-together ensemble consisted of a striped sundress, sunglasses, and a large hat, which was as adorable as just about everything is on Hannah. The clip wasn’t very long, but her fans made it clear they loved it.

“You are a bright light! Keep on shining girl!” another follower praised.

“I literally love this and you so much,” a fan declared.

The clip was viewed more than 610,000 times overnight and was liked by around 50,000 people. More than 400 of the reality television star’s supporters commented and nearly everybody was filled with positivity much like Hannah was.

“How can she be soooooo lovable,” someone else questioned.

Hannah has been all about being silly and having fun late at night lately. Another recent Instagram post showed her dancing around in a black wig, teasing that she was revealing her 2 a.m. alter ego.

She has navigated a fair number of challenges over the past year or so, but it certainly seems that she is feeling good about the new chapter of her life she’s beginning. About a week ago, Hannah shared what she considered to be exciting news as she revealed she’d signed a new lease for a place in Los Angeles. The Bachelorette star appears to be feeling confident and content and fans clearly love it.