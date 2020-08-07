Kindly Myers Flashes Her Sideboob While Tugging At Her String Bikini On Instagram

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram account on Friday morning to show off yet another steamy look in front of the camera. She showcased her curves while sharing a quote about failure by Theodore Roosevelt in the caption of the post.

In the stunning shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a skimpy cream-colored bikini. The tiny top featured ruffles on the cups and a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist, round booty, and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a bellybutton ring.

Kindly posed with her body turned to the side. She had one hand hanging at her side while the other came up to tug at her top. She arched her back and bent one knee while tilting her head down and giving a smoldering stare into the camera while she soaked up some sun. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kindly’s over 2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 2,400 times within the first 29 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 70 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Such a stunner,” one follower wrote.

“OMG breath taking beautiful and love the hair and eyes,” another gushed.

“Looking hot and beautiful,” declared a third social media user.

“Lovely body ma’am have a great weekend,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in racy ensembles online. She’s often photographed rocking scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a nude bodysuit that hugged her voluptuous body and complemented her bronzed skin perfectly. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 350 comments.