NBA Rumors: Players Calling Commissioner Adam Silver Directly To Report COVID-19 Rule Violations

Players are reportedly calling NBA Commissioner Adam Silver directly to inform him violations of protocols designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they participate in the league’s bubble environment restart in Orlando, Florida. They’re doing so in spite of the fact that a special hotline was created specifically for that purpose.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider and TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes made the revelation during the broadcast of Thursday’s Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game. He later shared a video clip of his report via Twitter.

“Much was made about the anonymous tip hotline intended for players and staff to report violations inside the bubble,” Haynes said. “But what I found out is players have been circumventing that process. Sources inform me that multiple players are personally calling Commissioner Adam Silver to issue their complaints for things they’re seeing in the bubble.”

Haynes further opined that this is more evidence of Silver’s player-friendly approach, adding “If anything, it shows how accessible the commissioner is to the players and it also shows that he’s a full-service commissioner.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The NBA has instituted a litany of stringent protocols in order to mitigate the risk of becoming infected by the novel coronavirus for those working and living on the league’s campus at the Walt Disney World resort. The tip line was created as an avenue for those participating in the continuation of the 2019-20 season to anonymously report violations of these protocols, including not wearing masks, failure to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other misconduct.

Last month, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania tweeted that multiple tips had been placed using the hotline and that people had been warned and advised of the rules as a result. More recently, the New York Times‘ Marc Stein reported via Twitter that teams were notified in early August that they should re-emphasize the use of face coverings in the bubble during team meetings.

The league further reminded teams that penalties for non-compliance to the on-campus COVID-19 safety guidelines ranges from fines and suspensions to outright removal from the campus, with repeat offenders receiving enhanced discipline.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, there was a high level of concern among players about surging COVID-19 case numbers in Florida ahead of the Association’s official restart. Despite the surge, Silver was said to be “resolute” about continuing the campaign. By remaining accessible to his players, he appears to be doing all he can to ensure that the restart is successful.