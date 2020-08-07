Kanye West Refused To Deny He Is Running A Spoiler Campaign Helping Donald Trump

Kanye West claimed that while his goal is to win the 2020 election, when asked if his campaign was a “spoiler” that could give current President Donald Trump a second term in office, he refused to deny the possibility.

West spoke to Forbes‘ Randall Lane in a text interview published Thursday evening. In it, the billionaire rapper said that instead of running for the oval office, he was “walking… to win” it.

But as Forbes pointed out, West has no path to victory in 2020. That’s because he missed the filing date in too many states to get on the ballot, which means that he can’t get enough delegates to take the White House.

Without a write-in campaign unlike anything seen in the history of the country, his effort was likely a failure before it started.

Forbes inquired of West if he understood that this meant his run was likely serving as a spoiler to the benefit of Trump.

“I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King,” he replied.

The report comes just days after a bombshell report showing that numerous Republican and Trump-affiliated individuals were working on West’s election bid, indicating that he might be running a spoiler that could draw votes away from Joe Biden and hand Trump a second term.

West was asked if he understood and was comfortable with the idea that he could be harming Biden’s chances in the coming race.

“I’m not denying it; I just told you,” he replied.

When asked to clarify repeatedly about who was running his team and what its strategy was, West dodged the question.

He did say, however, that he is still in contact with the Trump administration. He explained that he is meeting with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“I’m meeting with Betsy DeVos about the post-Covid curriculum,” he said.

He also added that he is designing a school in the near future.

The news outlet said that West didn’t want to criticize Trump at all during the interview, saying that “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

Lane later questioned West if he felt that he was being used and that his team includes a person who has been arrested for voter fraud, he replied that his campaign was a “God production,” rather than a Kanye West production.

Shortly after the interview was published, West posted on Twitter that “THE GOAL IS TO WIN.” He followed this with a snap of his 2020 vision board.