Georgina Mazzeo Sizzles In A Tiny Printed Dress On Instagram

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 7, and wowed her 2.1 million followers with another hot snapshot.

In the picture, Georgina could be seen rocking a little, black-and-white printed dress that boasted thin straps, a sweetheart neckline that allowed her to expose a glimpse of cleavage, and a short, A-line skirt that exposed her long, lean legs.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her attire but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her long and silky locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

In terms of jewelry, Georgina opted for a black choker necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and a thin red friendship bracelet on one of her wrists. She also accessorized with a gray handbag.

The shoot took place against the background of some palm trees that rendered the snap a refreshing look and feel. To pose, Georgina stood straight, slightly bent one of her knees, touched the hemline of her skirt, and gazed straight at the camera.

She included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she emphasized the power of love, stating that whenever a person puts love into something, it becomes magical.

She also informed her fans that her chic outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Faeriesty.

Within two hours of going live, the photograph garnered more than 44,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Georgina’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 470 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Wow, what a nice dress, Georgina. You look super hot and gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“The most beautiful and spectacular woman in the world. Kisses and greetings from Mexico,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you look so, so cute and sexy in that dress. I don’t think so that everyone can pull off this look. You are perfect in every way,” a third admirer remarked.

“Good morning, Georgina. I can’t describe in words how beautiful you are! Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular admirers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Bru Luccas, Aleska Genesis, and Nina Serebrova.

Georgina often wows Instagram users with her hot and stylish snaps. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 24, she shared a set of snaps in which she rocked a very sexy, white-and-peach printed ruffled outfit that allowed her to show off her slender figure.