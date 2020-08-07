Nina Serebrova Shows Off Cleavage & Legs For Days In A Frilly Mini Dress

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova flaunted her long, lean legs and tantalizing cleavage in today’s Instagram share, thrilling followers with her voluptuous assets and killer physique. The Bang Energy elite model uploaded two photos that showed her posing on a sun-drenched street clad in a flirty yellow mini dress that nearly matched the shine of the golden rays.

Nina was a vision in the chic garb, which was a frilly design by popular fashion brand, Faeriesty. The eye-catching number had a plunging neckline that exposed much of her perky bosom, baring her cleavage in all of its entirety and even teasing her midriff.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a matching belt that accentuated Nina’s trim figure. The garment billowed down over her hips, skimming her thighs with two layers of ruffles. Meanwhile, the semi-sheer front flashed the padded bra she wore underneath. The item was complete with stylish peasant sleeves that added a whimsical touch to the swanky duds.

The gorgeous brunette added a few accessories to finish the look, which included a beige leather purse, a ring on one of her fingers, and a chain necklace draped over her collar bone. Nina was perched on a pair of white open-toe sandals that had trumpet heels a textured front.

The two photos portrayed her from different angles, offering a complete view of her attire. Nina showed off her endless pins and hourglass frame in the first pic, turning her back to the camera as she posed with her arms elegantly raised in the air. The shot put her enviable figure on full display, giving fans a good look at her fashionable heels.

The second snap captured her from the front and was more closely cropped to her bombshell curves. The pic cut off just below the knees, only showing a glimpse of her slender legs. In the photo, Nina was looking down at her feet. The model showcased her nude manicure as she held her purse next to her waist, coquettishly lifting up her other hand. Her long, raven tresses tumbled down her shoulder, brushing over her face and décolletage.

The double update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, reeling in over 2,200 likes in the first 17 minutes of going live on the platform. In the span of one hour, the pictures amassed more than 9,560 likes and 137 comments from her eager admirers, who seemed thrilled to see the Miami-based model rocking yet another sundress look.

“Nina you always look so pretty,” one follower commented on her post, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji. “Perfection,” continued the message, trailed by a couple of hearts.

“Sunny mood,” remarked another Instagrammer, adding a sunshine emoji.

“Wonderful legs,” chimed in a third fan, leaving two fire emoji.

“Nina carries beauty and elegance wherever she goes,” penned a fourth person.

Just yesterday, the Instagram star put her busty curves and chiseled pins on show in a low-cut blue mini dress from Exclusivve Butik, as covered by The Inquisitr.