Laurence Bédard Goes Full Bombshell In A Black Lace Teddy On Instagram

Laurence Bédard gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a sizzling new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

In the shot, the Canadian stunner was seen sitting on a gray couch in the living room of her home. She stretched her lean legs over the edge of the seat and reached her toned arms behind her while wearing a sultry look on her face and closing her eyes in a sensual manner. She opted for yet another racy look as she worked the camera, one that was hardly ignored by her devoted fans.

Laurence went full bombshell as she flaunted her incredible figure in nothing more than a skimpy teddy from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The one-piece was made of a semi-sheer black lace material and had gorgeous pink and red roses embroidered on it for a pop of color. It had a plunging scoop neckline exposed an eyeful of Laurence’s ample cleavage, as well as underwire-style cups that further emphasized the busty display. Fans were also treated to a peek at the model’s shoulders and tatted arms, much to their delight.

The lingerie proceeded to cinch in at Laurence’s waist, highlighting her trim physique and flat midsection. It also boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Laurence kept her barely there look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a gold pendant necklace for just a hint of bling. She styled her brown bob down in a sleek middle part, tucking her tresses behind her ears so they would not obstruct her striking features and stunning beauty.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for her followers to take note of the steamy snap. It has amassed over 31,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely flawless!!! So gorgeous!” one person wrote.

“You are stunning!!!” praised another admirer.

“Without a doubt, the most beautiful model on social media,” a third admirer remarked.

“You can make anything look beautiful, dear,” added a fourth fan.

Laurence has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page. She is often seen rocking lingerie on her Instagram feed, as well as scanty swimwear. A short scroll down her feed will bring fans to another steamy set of snaps in which she sported a strappy black bikini. That look also fared extremely well, earning over 99,000 likes to date.