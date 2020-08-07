‘Suicide Squad’ Game Reportedly Confirmed After Years Of Speculation

Suicide Squad is finally coming to PC and console gaming. Developers Rocksteady announced the title on Friday morning through a Twitter post. As those involved in the industry were quick to point out, the confirmation came after years of speculation that there was at least one company out there, working on porting Suicide Squad to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The tweet shows a picture of well-known hero Super Man with a target pasted on the back of his head. There is also a date, August 22 included but no further details as to just what the date means.

Ethan Gach of Kotaku reported August 22 is when developers will give more information on the Suicide Squad game. It’s not clear whether this will be an official reveal complete with a gameplay trailer, or just more info on when fans can expect a full reveal.

The writer pointed out the teaser came after more than five years of industry analysts believing there was a chance the anti-hero group could be coming to gaming. It has been five years since Rocksteady’s last DC Universe title was released in Batman: Arkham Knight.

It has been since the 2013 release of Batman: Arkham Origins that a Suicide Squad game has considered a possibility. Arkham Origins featured a post-credits scene in which Deathstroke is asked by Amanda Waller to join the Suicide Squad.

Gach said people around Rocksteady have long thought the studio was working on some kind of superhero game. It was thought for some time that Super Man would actually be the focus of the new title, perhaps because they had gotten to see some teaser images including the Man of Steel.

Gach said the picture released today seems to indicate the iconic hero will be in the story but will be a non-playable enemy. The writer speculated Suicide Squad will be played from the point of view of the criminals who take on other villains in order to try and receive favors from the federal government.

Rumors about Suicide Squad coming to console gaming ramped up last month when Eurogamer dug out a number of domains seemingly dedicated to the antiheroes. The site found SuicideSquadGame.com and GothamKnightsGame.com.

Gotham Knights is reportedly another project being worked on by Warner Bros. Montreal. That’s the same team that worked on Origins.

It’s expected there will be at least some more information about Suicide Squad, including whether it will launch on the Xbox One and PS4, or the Xbox Series X and PS5 at the DC FanDome event later this month.