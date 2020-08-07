CupcakKe Poses In Skimpy Black Crop Top & Pink Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in another killer outfit.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a short-sleeve black crop top that was relatively skimpy. The garment displayed her cleavage, chest tattoos, and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with a pink high-waisted Louis Vuitton miniskirt that featured their iconic print all over and a small train at the back. CupcakKe completed the look with pink-and-black platform boots with studs embroidered across the front. She accessorized with large dangling earrings while styling her dark curly hair down. CupcakKe rocked short acrylic nails and held onto a small see-through bag, with the same Louis Vuitton print all over.

The 23-year-old treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a black chair in the middle of the street from a slightly higher angle. The entertainer looked up at the camera lens with a fierce expression and slightly covered her left eye with her locks.

In the third frame, CupcakKe was photographed walking into the road. She held her tiny bag in her right hand and gazed over to the side.

In the fourth and final frame, CupcakKe was captured side-on while raising her hand underneath her skirt, which gave fans an eyeful of her black underwear. Her hair covered the majority of her face and hid her profile.

For her caption, CupcakKe credited Dolls Kill for some of her attire.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 21,500 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her over half a million followers.

“Ok but like… why are you so stunning in every fucking photo of yours… leave us some pretty damn,” one user wrote.

“THOSE. F*CKING. BOOTS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I love you so much omg,” remarked a third fan.

“That fit is everyyyyyythinggggggg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an off-the-shoulder pink dress with short sleeves. CupcakKe paired the outfit with multicolored reflective thigh-high boots while rocking long pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish. She sported her dark curly hair down and posed in a bathroom on the edge of a bath. The “Discounts” hitmaker continued to flash a smile and looked very happy.