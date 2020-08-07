‘Bachelor’ Alum Becca Tilley Sizzles In New Instagram Snapshots

'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley shared a stunning new post.

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6 to share stunning new snapshots of herself. The former reality television star looked flawless in a low-cut tank top that showed off her figure.

Tilley’s unique pink top featured spaghetti straps and was from the popular clothing brand Revolve. She paired the top with some high waisted jeans. The 31-year-old accessorized with gold chain earrings, a stack of bracelets, and a delicate pendant necklace. She wore her two-toned hair down in waves as she directed a subtle smile at the camera.

In the first photo included in the post, Tilley could be seen posing outside, lush greenery visible behind her. The second snapshot included just her upper body, the majority of her head out of the frame. This image gave viewers a close-up view of her sparkling accessories.

In the caption of her post, Tilley shared one of her favorite lines from Taylor Swift’s recently released album, Folklore. The lyric speaks of completing a difficult journey. Tilley noted that she can relate to this verse in her own life, particularly in regards to relationships. She pointed out that one usually has to go through several bad relationships before they are able to get to a good one. She also discussed different challenges she has been going through in this time of her life as she learns and grows.

Tilley’s post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 26,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 1 million followers on the social media platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the gorgeous photos as well as to share how they could relate to the verse she shared in their own lives. Others simply talked about how much they love Swift’s new, very popular album.

“So pretty! That’s one of my favorite lyrics too!” commented one user.

“I feel this! Soooo good! Also, beautiful inside and out!” remarked another supporter.

“I haven’t listened to anything other than folklore since it came out. It makes me FEEL things,” commented one more person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tilley rose to fame after her appearance on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. She and Soules had a great connection but he ultimately chose someone else. She had a second chance to find love on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor but unfortunately left again without finding lasting love.