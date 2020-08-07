Brazilian Babe Bru Luccas Flaunts Sculpted Figure In A Skimpy Bikini

Bru Luccas’ most recent Instagram share has her fans buzzing. On August 6, the Brazilian model and social media influencer treated her followers to two sizzling snaps that showed her clad in a bikini.

The first image in the series captured Bru outdoors, where she was promoting a product from Manscaped. The model held the item in her right hand as she sat on an outdoor sofa. The furniture piece was made of dark wicker material, and it boasted a set of lime green cushions on top. The couch sat in front of a stone railing, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over Bru’s bronze body. She looked down toward the ground and wore a smile on her face for the photo op while showing off her incredible figure in a tiny, mismatched bikini.

The top of her suit boasted a gray hue and featured thick straps that were worn wide on Bru’s muscular shoulders. The garment had impossibly small, triangular cups that treated her audience to a great view of her ample bust. The suit also boasted a knot in the middle of its cups and helped attract her audience’s eyes to her bombshell curves.

The bottom half of the outfit was just as hot and featured a pair of string bottoms with a Tiffany blue hue. The sides of the suit stretched over Bru’s hips, and the high-cut design treated fans to a great view of her bronzed legs while the front piece rode low on her navel, which showed off her sculpted abs.

The second image in the series saw Bru posed in the same spot, but she looked into the camera with a big smile. The model again held the product in her hand, and she wore her long, brunette tresses with a side part. Bru’s hair cascaded over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she gave a run-down on the product in addition to a code for 20 percent off and free shipping.

The post has been a hit with her 3.2 million fans and has amassed over 80,000 likes and 300-plus comments. A few social media users asked questions about the item while many others raved over Bru’s sculpted figure.

“Absolutely gorgeous Bru. You are so naturally beautiful,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few hearts.

“What would u have done without insta. Flawless,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Beautiful girl, beautiful form, amazing,” a third complimented.

“You are the best Bru,” one more added alongside a few pink hearts.