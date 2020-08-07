Emily Tanner Flaunts Her Incredible Figure While Wearing A Sports Bra And Tennis Skirt

Social media influencer Emily Tanner gave fans a peek at her toned physique in a sizzling new snapshot posted to Instagram on Thursday, August 6. The smoking-hot share got her 650,000-plus followers drooling as she enjoyed a quick game of tennis.

The snap captured the model front and center as she opted for a sporty-chic ensemble for her intense sports match. Emily gazed off to the side as she gave a flirty and fun grin. She opted for more natural makeup and highlighted her voluptuous lips by sporting a faint pink lipstick. Her luscious blond locks were parted to the side, and she wore her hair down for the photoshoot as it effortlessly tumbled over her shoulder.

As for her sport-inspired look, Emily opted for a gray sports bra that gave her ample coverage. However, her audience was treated to a glimpse of her cleavage as the top provided sufficient support while it wrapped around her toned torso.

The blond bombshell rocked a white athletic skirt that eagerly clung to her midsection and displayed her washboard abs. The piece appeared to be made by Nike and emphasized her incredibly toned legs. She chose to add a pop of gold to the fun ensemble and accessorized by rocking a dainty necklace, bracelets and small chic earrings. Emily finished the look by adding the most crucial element — a tennis racket.

The stunning upload captured Emily as she stood in front of a net and appeared to be photographed on a tennis court surrounded by lush greenery.

The model seemed to have a great time hitting the ball around. In the caption, she even requested followers to give their opinion on whether she was a “professional yet.”

The ensemble got her followers attention and garnered upward of 16,000 likes in less than a day. They rushed to the comments section to share their opinions about the outfit and her sporting skills.

“You look a perfect 10,” one admirer gushed.

“Looking very professional,” another follower wrote.

“We need match footage,” a third social media user proclaimed.

“Certainly a professional goddess…10!” a fourth chimed in.

Emily is no stranger to getting social media users talking in the comments section. She regularly uploads revealing ensembles that showcase her killer physique. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily wowed in a lemon-colored bikini that featured minimal makeup for her outdoor snap. Instagram users can’t seem to get enough of the model as that post currently has upward of 20,000 likes.