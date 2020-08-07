Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Earlier Sharing Positive Results

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday night that he tested negative for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, CBS News reported. Hours early, he’d reported that he tested positive.

On Thursday afternoon, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, DeWine revealed that he’d been tested as part of a standard protocol, as he was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump later that day in Cleveland. Since he tested positive, his planned meeting with Trump was scrapped, and he returned to Columbus, with a view towards subsequently returning to his Cedarville home and self-quarantine for 14 days, pending further testing.

He was not showing any symptoms.

The follow-up test, however, showed a negative result.

The Ohio governor’s office said in a statement that the first test DeWine took was a so-called “antigen test,” which looks for specific proteins — or antigens — in the patient’s body, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The second test was a PCR test, which is more sensitive and which looks specifically for SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen colloquially referred to as the “coronavirus.”

Carl Court / Getty Images

Indeed, DeWine and his wife were both given the PCR test twice, and all four came back negative.

“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center. This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state,” the governor’s office said.

The reason for the discrepancy in the results between the two tests was not clear. DeWine’s team said that state officials will be working with the manufacturer in order to get to the bottom of it.

Indeed, as The New York Times reported, false positives and false negatives for COVID-19 tests are a problem that needs attention if the Unites States is going to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, professor of public health at the University of Minnesota and an expert on infectious disease, speculated that, with some tests, as many as 50 percent of the positives they identify are not true positives.

“I can’t recommend testing willy-nilly. We have to be smart about it,” he said.

Similarly, Kelly Wroblewski, infectious disease director at the Association of Public Health Laboratories in Silver Spring, Maryland, noted that testing, at least on a large scale, isn’t the key to containing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Relying on testing as the be-all and end-all doesn’t make sense… Testing a person every day is not practical. Limiting exposure to people, not repeated testing, will help us the most,” she said.