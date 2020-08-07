Devon Windsor Looks Summer Ready In Ruffled Black Bikini

Model Devon Windsor looked ready for summer in her latest Instagram post. On Friday, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot wearing a ruffled black bikini while she enjoyed a ride on a boat.

The photo was all about Devon in that there was very little else to be seen. She was leaning on the rail of a boat that appeared to be in the middle of the ocean. The seemingly endless water met the sky, creating the perfect, summer background.

Fans of Devon will remember that she designs swimwear for her own brand, Devon Windsor Swim. A quick look at the company’s web page revealed that the suit was from the brand’s 2020 summer collection.

Devon’s swimsuit was made from a textured black fabric. The top featured two wideruffles, which gave it a feminine look. It also had a plunging neckline that called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms had a mid-rise waist and a moderate cut on the legs. The sides were ruched, emphasizing the curve of her hips. For an added bit of bling, Devon wore layered gold chain belt that consisted of one thick chain and a smaller one. The end of the belt hung down the front of her thigh, drawing the eye to her hips and legs.

The bikini designer wore her hair pulled back in a bun. She accessorized with hoop earrings, a dangle bracelet and layered necklaces. One necklace had a pendant that hung just above her cleavage. She also sported a large pair of black sunglasses. She completed her look with a pale polish on her nails.

Devon faced the camera in the picture, which was cropped just above her knees. She leaned her booty and both of her hands against the rail while she looked off to the side with a serious expression on her face. She stood with one leg slightly forward, flaunting her toned thighs. The pose put her hourglass figure on display, and her tan skin popped against the blue water.

Many of her followers took a moment to rave over how stunning she looked.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Gorgeous Devon!!” a second comment read.

Others also complimented the swimsuit.

“This is the best swimsuit yet,” a third follower wrote.

“I’m in LOVE with this ‘fit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Devon often shares pictures of the bathing suits she designs on her Instagram page. Last month, she uploaded a snap that saw her striking a sexy pose in a white bikini.