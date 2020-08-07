Corrie Yee Puts On A Leggy Display In A Minuscule White String Bikini

Corrie Yee lit up her Instagram page on Friday with another jaw-dropping snap that has quickly captivated her adoring fans. The photo was shared to her page just moments ago but has already been shown a considerable amount of love.

Corrie sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a minuscule white bikini that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a halter-style top with a set of unique, double straps that drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also featured textured cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage as she worked the camera.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight in the image, allowing her curvaceous lower half to take center stage. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that made for a leggy display, allowing Corrie to flaunt her shapely thighs and dangerous curves. It also featured a thin, floss-style waistband that tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips. The straps sat at an angle across her flat midsection, accentuating her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs.

The image was taken at the Orchid House Hotel in Tulum, per the geotag, and captured the social media star striking a seductive pose while sitting outside on a plush bench that was covered in an array of throw pillows and shaded by several large palm leaves. She positioned herself on the edge of the chair, propping herself up with her toned arms while stretching her lean legs out in front of her. She bent one leg at the knee and rested it on the opposite leg — an angle that treated her audience to a view of her perky derriere.

Corrie wore her dark tresses down in the snap. They were styled in a side part and tucked behind her ears, ensuring that her striking features would not be obstructed from the view as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

Fans quickly took note of the steamy shot, awarding it nearly 2,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Corrie with compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“OMG woman crush alert,” quipped another admirer.

“Very sexy Corrie!!!!” a third follower praised.

“You look fabulous, girl,” remarked a fourth fan.

Corrie is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on social media. The model did just that in another share earlier this week that saw her going full bombshell in a colorful two-piece and nude kimono. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 8,600 likes and 185 comments to date.