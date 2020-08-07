Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Muscles In Black Mesh Top & Leather Mini Skirt

Katelyn Runck showed off her killer muscles in a sexy little outfit on Instagram on Friday morning. In a series of images, the model rocked a see-through shirt and a tight leather mini skirt that put some major skin on display and hugged her curves.

The photos showed Katelyn leaning against an orange wall as a source of light washed over her and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked as radiant as ever in her skimpy outfit.

Katelyn’s long-sleeved black mesh top clung to her body and revealed that a black bra was sewn into the front. The plunging neckline of the lingerie pushed her ample cleavage up and out at the center. Meanwhile, the back of the shirt was all mesh. The bra scooped low on the sides to reveal a bit of the fitness guru’s sideboob.

Katelyn’s rock-hard abs were visible beneath the sheer fabric. She paired the shirt with a black leather skirt that featured two vertical zippers from top to bottom. The waistband of the piece came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the fabric stretched over her pert derriere and cut off at the top of her thighs to reveal her shapely legs.

Katelyn styled her brunette locks down in messy waves.

In the first image, the model leaned against the wall and popped one hip out in a way that emphasized her figure. She flexed the muscles in her thighs as the skirt rode up her body. Katelyn ran one hand through her hair and stared at the camera with a slight smile.

The second image saw Katelyn pushing only her booty and hands against the wall as she leaned forward, causing the fabric in her skirt to pull on her legs. She arched her back and turned her head to the side so her luscious hair flowed down. Again, she smirked at the camera.

The post received more than 19,000 likes and just over 600 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Katelyn’s fans.

“The most beautiful queen,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“The prettiest angel,” another user added.

“I love both of your looks. So breathtaking,” a third user wrote, including a red heart at the end.

