‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Suggest That Robert’s Adamant That Holly’s Not Dead

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Friday, August 7 suggest that Robert Scorpio will be blunt in his take on Holly Sutton’s death. The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows him having a conversation with Anna Devane and he won’t mince words.

Before the General Hospital production hiatus, viewers watched as he was initially shattered by the news of his former wife’s sudden and tragic death. It did not take long, however, for him to begin to suspect that what he was told may not have been entirely accurate. He quickly started to sense that something nefarious may have been initiated by someone with ulterior motives and that she might even still be alive.

Viewers also knew that Peter August seemed to be involved in this to an extent. While he seemingly did not orchestrate what transpired, he was in contact with someone keeping an eye on her. Not all of the details about this have emerged yet, but General Hospital teasers have suggested there were almost certainly some shady aspects involved in what happened.

Robert had already started telling his closest confidantes that he believes his former wife is still alive, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will double down on that during Friday’s episode. The preview shows him with Anna and he’ll ask her why he would want to mourn an empty grave. This is obviously a reference to Holly’s supposed passing.

Fans will not see her response until the show airs, but his take on this may well concern her. Laura Spencer already voiced concerns about him getting too wrapped up in this theory, given that he has no concrete evidence to support it. Anna will probably have similar feelings.

Given the General Hospital spoilers detailed by SheKnows Soaps, this conversation may even have her feeling a bit on edge. She is said to become defensive of Peter, so it may be that Robert notes his suspicions that there is a connection between her son and Holly’s disappearance.

As this storyline began several months ago, actor Tristan Rogers hinted that there might be much more to this supposed death than was first revealed. General Hospital fans almost immediately suspected the same and everybody is anxious to see where the writers take this.

At this point, General Hospital teasers do not reveal anything more about what’s next with this. However, all signs point to juicy developments on the horizon and it seems that the August 7 episode will lay the groundwork to what is on the way.