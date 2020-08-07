‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Whirlwind Winter Wedding To Christian Richard: See The Stunning Pics

The bride went from winter white to goth black on her dream day.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn had a gorgeous, gothic, winter wonderland-themed wedding when she married Christian Richard last December — and then things got stormy. The star of the Netflix hit allowed Selling Sunset’s cameras at her over-the-top ceremony, but new photos show many of the details that were missed on TV.

Christine and Christian’s wedding was put together in just two months by Beverly Hills event planner Lisa Lafferty – and just in time to make the cut for the third season of Selling Sunset, where it served as the gorgeous backdrop for the final episode.

On the big day last December, guests — which included the bride’s co-stars — entered the event through a towering twinkle light tunnel surrounded by real icicles for a winter wonderland-themed “welcome hour” before the ceremony. A harpist was on hand to play music as attendees sipped on cocktails, including signature his-and-her drinks, The Marilyn & The JFK.

John and Joseph / Courtesy Photo

There was no mistaking who the bride was. Christine arrived in a vintage horse-drawn carriage with two black stallions before walking down the aisle to a string quartet playing Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho.” She wore a black gown and veil and held an arrangement of potentially poisonous lily of the valley flowers.

On her way down the aisle, Christine walked past snow-flocked icicles and trees with dangling white roses, while a foggy dew effect made it appear to be wintry morning. Guests gasped as snow began to fall while the bride made her way toward her groom, and a snowy forest could be seen on LED screens throughout the room. The altar was flanked by two white swans in their own ponds.

John and Joseph / Courtesy Photo

After the vow exchange, the room was transformed with dark colors for an elegant reception. Black swans were swapped for the white swans and there were velvet lounge areas and mirrored tables which featured displays of color-coordinated florals, some nestled in gargoyles. In another unique detail, water glasses contained a custom ice cube with edible mini red roses inside.

The newlywed couple’s sweetheart table featured 6-foot gold thrones for the newlyweds. Special effects also included fog and red lighting, while goth-style music played at the reception.

John and Joseph / Courtesy Photo

Christine once again made a memorable entrance, this time with her husband by her side as they arrived to a faux thunderstorm with realistic lightning effects that really shook things up.

John and Joseph / Courtesy Photo

Things quieted down later for the couple’s first dance, which was set to a blue, twinkling star theme.

As for the cake, that was a show in itself. When the four-tier cake created by renowned L.A. baker Julie Simon was cut into, it “bled.” Large LED screens also “bled” on cue. The confection, made to look like a “wicked” tree, had the couple’s initials “carved” into it, and it was topped with a sugar gargoyle, blood-red poppies, sugary ravens and more.

John and Joseph / Courtesy Photo

Wedding favors for the guests included breakable chocolate skulls and custom mallets engraved with Christine and Christian’s wedding date.