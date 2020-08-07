Lauren Dascalo Goes Braless Under A Plunging Blazer For Skin-Baring Instagram Update

Fitness, fashion, and lifestyle influencer Lauren Dascalo gave her Instagram followers an eyeful of her braless cleavage this morning, sharing a provocative snap wherein she let it all hang out in an elegant blazer. The longline number left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to its plunging neckline, which extended far past her chest, flashing the bombshell’s tight abs.

The 22-year-old exuded chic and sex-appeal in the white garment, which featured classy notched lapels and discrete, cloth-covered buttons on the sleeves. She paired the item with a black Gucci belt that added contrast to the look in addition to accentuating her waist. Her list of accessories also included ombre aviator-style sunglasses and large statement earrings that matched her top — a geometric, drop-down design encrusted with shiny rhinestones. A layered gold necklace sparkled on her collar bone, further luring the gaze to her scandalous décolletage.

On her lower half, Lauren wore skimpy bottoms in an understated black-and-nude palette, which appeared to be low-waist and extremely high-cut. The thigh-skimming blazer was only slightly open from the waist down, giving just a peek at the teeny bottoms.

The sizzling blonde put on a seductive display, posing with her hip cocked and one leg in front of the other. She stretched out one arm above her head, raising the other hand at temple level in a coquettish gesture that called attention to her messy locks. Her hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, brushing across her forehead and over her shoulder. The pose also emphasized her her slender thigh. The model tilted her head to the side and parted her lips in a sultry expression, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, keeping the spotlight on her hourglass frame. The slightly blurred background showed a modern interior, one decorated in subtle, off-white tones. The most striking element of décor was a black lamp resting on what looked like an end table. The backdrop perfectly harmonized with the color scheme of Lauren’s outfit, making her glowing tan and enviable curves stand out even more.

The snap was taken by professional photographer Christian Michel, whom the Bang Energy elite model made sure to tag in the photo. The stunner credited online retailer, White Fox, for her hot look, tagging Gucci as well.

Lauren penned a playful caption for her post, suggesting that she was going on a trip.

“Gah damn. Where we goin [sic],” one fan commented on the pic, adding a string of fire emoji.

Some of her admirers seemed knowledgeable of her destination, telling her to enjoy Cancun in the comments. Others were content with simply gushing over her beauty, showering the model with praise.

“OMG! damn girl you look stunning and glamorous @laurendascalo totally amazing,” wrote one person, leaving a string of flattering emoji. “I love the outfit, perfect,” continued the message, trailed by an OK-hand.

“Well… Friday just got way better,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Fellow models also noticed the spicy look.

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse was among the first to compliment Lauren. “Hottie,” read her comment, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

As of this writing, the upload has been live for six hours as had already amassed close to 12,200 likes and more than 230 comments.