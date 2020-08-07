Nazanin Mandi Models Snakeskin-Print Bra From Savage X Fenty With High-Waisted Jeans

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and looks phenomenal in their gear.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a snakeskin-print bra from the brand. She showed off her decolletage and her toned physique. Mandi paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans that featured rips going up the leg. She went barefoot for the occasion and displayed her pedicure toes. Mandi, who has naturally curly hair, sported her dark shoulder-length hair down in a straight wet style. She accessorized with a ring and didn’t opt for any visible jewelry. Mandi kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of white polish.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a plain white backdrop from the waist-up. Mandi whipped her head to the right and was caught with her hair flipping in motion. She closed her eyes and showcased her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features. Mandi tugged at her jeans and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, the former R u The Girl contestant was photographed from head-to-toe. She covered one side of her face with her locks while placing both hands on her upper thighs.

In the next slide, Mandi she parted her legs while resting her feet on tiptoes slightly. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while holding onto the top of her jeans.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 23,500 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“I think Nazanin is the prettiest woman in the world!!” one user wrote.

“Everything from the wet hair look which I love, to the bra that is sold out to those Jean’s which I did purchase thanks to u!!!! Ur serving everything,” another person shared.

“I’m gonna put this as my wallpaper for workout motivation,” remarked a third fan.

“Body goals,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black cut-out dress from Missguided that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Mandi wore her curly hair down and kept her look simple with no visible jewelry.