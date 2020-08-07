Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage In Semi-Sheer Top: ‘Smiling For The Weekend’

Model Alexa Collins was all smiles as she kicked off the weekend on Instagram. She shared an update on Friday that featured her rocking a semi-sheer top with a pair of jeans.

While Alexa is more known for sharing snapshots that reveal plenty of skin, Friday’s post proved that she can pull off just about any look — including a sexy casual one in which she is mainly covered up.

The popular influencer posed outside for the update, which consisted of two pictures. She faced the camera and appeared to be standing on a set of stairs leading up to a doorway. A few tropical plants were visible off to one side of the photos.

Alexa’s top was white with small, black polka dots. It featured a wide, low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage. The cups were lined, and the rest of the shirt was sheer. The neckline had a small ruffle along the top edge, drawing the eye to her chest. The shirt also had a seam under each cup and along the middle, which called attention to her trim midsection. The number also had long sleeves with ruffles on the wrists. She wore the shirt tucked into a pair of jeans, which had a mid-rise waist and a few rips on the sides.

The Miami-based model wore her long locks down in big waves over her shoulders. She kept her accessories simple, opting only for a pair of silver hoop earrings. She completed her look with a pale pink polish on hr nails.

In the first snap, Alexa struck a sexy pose as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. She hooked one one thumb through a belt loop while flashing a big smile and looking off to one side.

The second image was similar to the first. Alexa smiled at the camera while running her fingers through her hair, flaunting her hourglass shape.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of her outfit, while mentioning the weekend.

Dozens of her 1 million followers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Beautiful and sexy!” gushed one admirer.

“Simply gorgeous,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Nice and cool style,” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful smile from a gorgeous lady,” a fourth comment read.

Alexa keeps her fans entertained with regular content that features her wearing a variety of outfits.

Last month, she shared a picture that gave her fans a nice look at her booty while she wore a cheeky bikini on the beach.